When it comes to jaw-dropping action sequences in films, people generally look up to Hollywood. Recently, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One director Christopher McQuarrie revealed how Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise did not only speed-fly and ride a motorbike off a cliff, but he also battled co-star Esai Morales on the roof of a train speeding at 60 miles per hour. For those not in the know, Cruise is 61. Meanwhile, not just in Hollywood, there are dozens of actors in Indian cinema also who are known for performing stunts on their own. We enlist 5 such actors who performed high-octane action sequences on their own.

Priyanka Chopra

After establishing herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra landed in Hollywood with her much-talked-about series Quantico. The actress played an FBI cop in the series and did most of her action sequences in the third installment. In one interview, she even admitted to getting a concussion while doing one of the stunts. Chopra did her own stunts in such Bollywood films as Mary Kom and Jai Gangaajal.

Kamal Hassan

Kamal Haasan needs no introduction. He is one of the finest actors working in Indian cinema. He has proved his mettle in various genres and languages. Haasan is also known for performing stunt scenes on his own. Once, in a conversation with none other than Jackie Chan, the legendary actor was asked how many bones he broke while doing stunts. Hassan replied 33 and counting.

Akshay Kumar

When it comes to Indian actors who perform stunts on their own, Akshay Kumar’s name has to be there on the list. The superstar has been performing high-octane action sequences since the beginning of his career. In his 2021 release Sooryavanshi, Kumar performed a Helicopter stunt all by himself, which grabbed a lot of headlines in the media.

Vidyut Jamwal

Vidyut Jamwal is trained in various national and international martial art forms, including Kalaripayattu. News has it that he performed his stunts in Commando without any harnesses or cables. A stunt team, which was flown in from South Africa, also worked on choreographing some high-octane action sequences for the actor.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff, who made his debut in 2014 with the film Heropanti, is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, who is also trained in such martial arts forms, including Kalaripayattu, Kung Fu, and Krav Maga. He did his own stunts in Heropanti, Heropanti 2, and the entire Baaghi series.

