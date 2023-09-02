From ‘Dear Jassi’ to ‘Stolen’: South Asian titles on BFI London Film Festival lineup

The 67th BFI London Film Festival commences on Wednesday, October 4 with Emerald Fennell’s new thriller Saltburn at the Royal Festival Hall. From there, the prestigious film festival will continue its post-pandemic revival with 11 days and nights of galas, screenings, and events. BFI London Film Festival recently announced its full line-up which included some prominent South Asian titles as well. So, let’s not waste any time and take a look at South Asian titles for the year 2023.

The Buckingham Murders

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, The Buckingham Murders stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role of a troubled cop whose latest case brings back painful memories in this gritty thriller. This atmospheric thriller explores themes of trauma, closure, and the immigrant experience. Kareena Kapoor Khan also makes her debut as a producer with the upcoming film set to premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

Stolen

A highly anticipated thriller, Stolen narrates the tale of a five-month-old baby being abducted from her mother, and this incident draws the attention of brothers Gautam and Raman, leading them to face various challenges that test their relationships and convictions. The film, which has been directed by Karan Tejpal, recently had its premiere at the prestigious Venice Film Festival 2023.

Dear Jassi

The Cell director Tarsem Singh makes a comeback to feature films with Dear Jassi, which marks his first Indian project. Based on a true story, the film was mostly shot in the Indian state of Punjab. It is written by Amit Rai, who is presently riding on the success of Oh My God 2.

I Am Sirat

Slated to premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, I Am Sirat is a documentary film, directed by Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja. The film profiles Taneja, a transgender woman in New Delhi, India, who is navigating a complex reality as she lives and works as a woman in her professional career and as a social media personality, while still holding the familial responsibilities of a son, rather than a daughter, in her relationship with her widowed mother.

Desert Dreaming

Directed by Abdul Halik Azeez, Desert Dreaming is a short film about Sri Lankan labour migration to the Middle East, using popular culture and anecdotal, intimate recollections by the filmmaker’s relatives to challenge monolithic narratives of personal history and middle-class Muslim upbringing.