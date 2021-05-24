Friends is undoubtedly one of the most loved American television sitcom. The show started in 1994 and had 10 seasons. The series finale aired on 6th May 2004.

From the past few months, Friends reunion has been in the news and finally, it will be airing on HBO Max on 27th May 2021. The show is also very popular in India, and fans in the country have been eagerly waiting to know where they will get to watch Friends: The Reunion as HBO Max is not available in the country.

However, recently Zee5 announced that Friends: The Reunion will be streamed on their OTT platform. They tweeted, “#FriendsReunionOnZEE5 Could we BE more excited? #StayTuned Buy the premium subscription for Rs. 499 & watch Friends: The Reunion exclusively on #ZEE5.”

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The cast will return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio.

The trailer of Friends: The Reunion was released a few days ago, and it has received a fantastic response.

HBO Max had tweeted the trailer with the caption, “Picture this: The year is 2002, it’s Thursday night, and you rush home to catch the latest episode of Friends. Now get ready for it to happen all over again. Friends: The Reunion is streaming May 27 on HBO Max. #FriendsReunion.”

The reunion will feature a variety of special guest appearances including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai and others.