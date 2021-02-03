A couple of days ago, we reported that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is in talks with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) director RS Prasanna for an inspirational slice-of-life sport film, set to be bankrolled by Sony Pictures India.

We also mentioned that the upcoming film will be an official remake of an immensely successful Spanish film, which will be adapted according to the sensibilities of the Indian audience.

The latest we hear that the film in question is Spanish classic Campeones (2018) which was in the contention for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards. “The film in question is an official adaptation of the 2018 Spanish classic Campeones. It revolves around the journey of an arrogant and drunkard coach, who trains a team of intellectually disabled people. The team eventually go on to win multiple championships across the globe,” a source divulges.

The source goes on to add that it is an inspirational underdog tale, with the metamorphoses of Aamir Khan’s character too, from being arrogant and disrespectful, to becoming a sober man.

While the Spanish film was set against the backdrop of basketball, the makers in India are yet to decide on the sport for the Indian adaptation. “It falls right in the alley of Aamir Khan with humour, emotion, inspiration and drama. In-fact, these are the factors that has drawn the actor closer to this hidden Spanish gem, and he has been positive on coming on board the film in all the discussions gone by so far. The script is being developed, and Aamir will take a final call around Summer 2021, once he completes work on post production Laal Singh Chaddha,” the source had said earlier.

