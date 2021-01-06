Councillor Zulfiqar Ali, Cabinet Member for Health and Adult Social Care, said “Smoking is a leading cause of preventable premature death in Newham. During these unprecedented times it is vital that we have services like these to support people to quit and live healthier lives. In Newham we are committed to tackling the health inequalities that exist within the borough. Working towards a smoke free Newham is a priority in our recently launched strategy ‘50 Steps to a healthier Newham’ and this service is key to achieving this”.

Dr Duncan Trathen, Respiratory Lead for Newham CCG, said “Giving up smoking is the single most important change people can make for their long term health and I am pleased that this is a high priority for health services in Newham. Stop smoking support services provide information on and access to a combination of different approaches that can help people to quit smoking”.

Peter Hajek, Professor of Clinical Psychology at Queen Mary University of London said: “Stopping smoking with expert help increases the chances of success three or four-fold. We’ve helped thousands of smokers successfully quit through our treatment programme, and we’re pleased to now offer this free specialist service to Newham residents, alongside other existing providers.”