Four men were sentenced at Manchester Crown Court last week for a string of offenses including drugs operation and road rage, according to media reports.

Akaash Hussain, 23, was sentenced on Thursday (1) along with three others. Hussain jumped on a woman’s bonnet, smashed her windscreen without provocation and then punched her in the face, Manchester Evening News reported.

The court heard that he was driving a black Mercedes in Salford on November 24, 2018, when the incident happened.

He was sentenced to six and a half years for conspiracy to supply drugs, assault, and preventing the course of justice.

Mohammed Haq, Mustafa Zaidi, and Zeeshan Hussain were also jailed for other offences.

The Hussain brothers, Akaash and Zeeshan, ran drugs operation out of a flat in Albany Court in Redcar Avenue, Withington, rented by Zeeshan’s girlfriend in 2018.

According to the report, the trio were involved in supplying cocaine, cannabis, and ketamine in a “mid-level” commercial enterprise. Police found business cards at the property and a phone number linked to Hussain brothers. The scheme also used online noticeboard Craigslist to advertise drugs for sale.

Police started investigating after neighbours became suspicious. Zeeshan was then taken into custody.

Several phones were seized from the property, along with around £3,000 of cash found in a drawer, along with £2,755 worth of cocaine, £7,100 worth of cannabis, and £405 of ketamine.

Police said that Akaash is also facing charge of perverting the course of justice, alongside 21-year-old Haq and Zaidi.

The offence is linked to a firearms incident on Slade Lane in Levenshulme in the early hours on June 4, 2019, where several shots were fired at the front of a house.

All four men pleaded guilty to the charges put against them. Zeeshan was sentenced to three years imprisonment for conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs, meaning he must serve an additional 18 months imprisonment after his current minimum term for the sentence elapses.

Haq was handed a 28 month sentence for perverting the course of justice, and 15 months for violent disorder, totalling a three year and seven month sentence. Zaidi was given two years and one month sentence for perverting the course of justice.