Four Indians killed in fiery crash after carpooling via app in Texas

In a tragic accident in Texas, four Indians, including a woman, lost their lives after a speeding truck collided with their car, which later caught fire. The victims—Aryan Raghunath Orampati, Farooq Shaik, Lokesh Palacharla, and Darshini Vasudevan—were charred in the crash.

The accident occurred on a highway in Anna, Texas. According to reports, traffic had come to a halt when a speeding truck crashed into their SUV. The impact caused the vehicle to burst into flames, trapping the occupants inside.

The four individuals had connected via a carpooling app and were heading to Bentonville. Aryan and Farooq were residents of Bentonville, while Lokesh was traveling to meet his wife, and Darshini was on her way to visit her uncle.

Darshini’s father sought help on Twitter, tagging External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, stating, “My daughter Darshini Vasudevan holding Indian passport No-T6215559… after 4pm no further contacts could be established with her.”

The Consulate General of India in Houston has confirmed the identities of the victims and is providing assistance to the families. The identification of the bodies was delayed due to the severity of the burns and the need for DNA analysis.