5.4 C
London
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Subscribe
HomeAsia NewsFour booked for terror over Indian parliament security breach
Asia News

Four booked for terror over Indian parliament security breach

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Asia News

Security breach in Indian parliament, man jumps into MPs’ area

A MAN jumped into the MPs’ area of the...
Asia News

Indonesia struggles to cope with influx of Rohingyas

SOME of the more than 300 Rohingya refugees who...
Asia News

24 dead as militants attack Pakistan army

ISLAMIST militants rammed an explosive-laden truck into a police...
Asia News

India’s top court upholds end of special status for Kashmir

INDIA’S Supreme Court upheld on Monday (11) a 2019...
Asia News

Selection of Samir Shah as new BBC chair brings joy in India

THE UK government’s choice of Samir Shah as the...

INDIAN police have filed terrorism charges against four people in connection with a security breach in parliament in which a man jumped into the chamber, shouted slogans and set off a smoke canister, a police officer said on Thursday (14).

The major security breach occurred on Wednesday (13), the 22nd anniversary of an attack on the parliament complex when more than a dozen people, including five gunmen, were killed.

On Thursday, opposition MPs shouted slogans demanding the home minister address the incident.

“All precautions possible will be taken in future,” defence minister Rajnath Singh told parliament, which was adjourned for a few hours on Thursday amid opposition uproar.

A parliament spokesperson said eight security personnel have been suspended in connection with the breach. India’s home ministry has launched an inquiry following a request from the parliament.

All units that manage parliament security have been called to a meeting on Thursday, a security official said on condition of anonymity.

Members of parliament told local media the man who jumped into the lower house chamber and an associate who tried to follow him had chanted slogans, including “dictatorship won’t be accepted”. Families of some of the four suspects told media they had expressed annoyance at not being able to find jobs for a long time.

They were charged under sections of India’s anti-terror UAPA law that involve punishment for terrorist acts and conspiracies, the police officer said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak on the matter.

Om Birla, speaker of the lower house, said he would discuss with members further enhancement of security.

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Security breach in Indian parliament, man jumps into MPs’ area

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Educated minorities ‘now more likely to vote Tory’

Headline Story 0
GRADUATE ethnic minority voters are more likely to vote...

New Tory visa rules lead to anger and outrage

UK News 0
Public discontent surged on Saturday (9) night, over the...

Shah Rukh Khan tops Global Asian Celebrity List 2023

Entertainment 0
Shah Rukh Khan has added to a year of...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc