Four arrested for trespassing at prime minister Sunak’s home

By: Shelbin MS

Rishi Sunak speaks during a Conservative general election campaign event on June 24, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Police detained four individuals on Tuesday after they entered Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s property in northern England. This incident occurred amidst an ongoing general election campaign, where Sunak is trying to gain ground against the Labour Party, which currently leads in the polls.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of trespassing at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s constituency home on Tuesday. North Yorkshire Police confirmed the arrests in a statement, saying, “We have detained four individuals in the grounds of the Prime Minister’s home this afternoon.”

The police response was notably swift, with officers arriving at the scene within a minute of the suspects entering the property. The detainees, aged between 20 and 52, are currently being questioned, and investigations are underway.

A video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the activist group Youth Demand depicted one of the intruders defecating into what they alleged was a lake on Sunak’s estate. The group issued a statement condemning the Conservative Party for a range of issues, including pollution, failing infrastructure, and healthcare shortcomings.

Youth Demand also expressed their opposition to the issuance of new oil and gas licenses and called for an end to arms exports to Israel. This protest echoes a similar incident last summer when Greenpeace activists covered Sunak’s home in black sheets to protest against new oil and gas licences.

