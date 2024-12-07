Former Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman criticizes 2019 Ayodhya Verdict

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton F. Nariman has strongly criticized the Supreme Court’s 2019 judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, describing it as a “great travesty of justice” that undermined secularism. Speaking at the First Justice A.M. Ahmadi Memorial Lecture, Justice Nariman emphasized the importance of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, calling for its strict implementation to address increasing disputes over religious sites.

Highlighting the “hydra heads” of disputes over places of worship, Justice Nariman said, “Today we find suits after suits not only against mosques but also against dargahs. All this, according to me, could lead to communal disharmony. The only way to scorch and cauterize all this is by applying these five pages in this very judgment and having it read out in every district court and high court.”

Justice Nariman also took issue with the reasoning that allowed the disputed land to be awarded despite acknowledging that the demolition of the Babri Masjid was illegal. He pointed to the judiciary’s role in ensuring communal harmony through strict adherence to secular principles.

Additionally, he criticized the appointment of Surendra Yadav, the special CBI judge who acquitted those accused in the mosque demolition case, as deputy Lokayukta in Uttar Pradesh, remarking, “This is the state of affairs in this country.”

The Places of Worship Act, enacted in 1991, prohibits the conversion of the religious character of places of worship as they existed on August 15, 1947. Justice Nariman argued that its consistent enforcement is essential to maintain secularism and prevent further communal conflicts.