Former Shaktimaan actor upset over Ranveer Singh’s casting

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Actor Mukesh Khanna, who played the iconic role of Shaktimaan in the 1990s serial, said he is not in favour of Ranveer Singh playing the popular superhero as the actor has a certain image.

According to media reports, Singh was recently roped in to play Shaktimaan in the film set to be directed by Basil Joseph of Minnal Murali fame.

Khanna, also the creator and producer of the 1997 DD show Shaktimaan, shared his displeasure over Singh’s reported casting as the superhero in the movie. The makers of the potential film are yet to confirm or deny reports of Singh carrying forward Khanna’s mantle.

“Social media is flooded with rumours that Ranveer will play Shaktimaan. Everyone was angry about it. I kept quiet. As channels started announcing that Ranveer has been signed for the part, I had to say something.

“I have said that an actor with a certain image, no matter how big a star he may be, cannot become Shaktimaan. I have put my foot down. Let’s see what happens now,” Khanna wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram on Sunday.

The actor, known for playing Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra’s 1988 epic TV series Mahabharat, also posted a video on his YouTube channel Bheeshm International where he called out Singh for his bare-bodied photographs for a magazine back in 2022.

Sony Pictures India and Sajid Nadiadwala are reportedly attached to produce the Shaktimaan film.

