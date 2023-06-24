AN award-winning former Greater Manchester Police officer has been jailed for five years for instigating inappropriate relationships with young people.

Mohammed Adnan Ali, 36, who worked with cadets was found to have committed sexual offences against individuals under his care.

During his sentencing hearing on Friday (23), Liverpool Crown Court also placed on him the sex offender register.

The Crown Prosecution Service’s specialist prosecutor Karen Tonge said Ali enjoyed a position of trust which he exploited “for his own sexual gratification”.

Ali, who worked as a volunteer police cadet leader and a student officer development and assessment coordinator, presented himself as a trustworthy and inspirational leader, having won several awards for his work with young people.

In October 2018, a young person, who worked under Ali’s supervision, reported to a colleague that the officer had been behaving inappropriately with him. Later, other cadets and apprentices under his supervision and care spoke of his inappropriate conduct.

Greater Manchester Police discovered that Ali would send hundreds of sexual images. He was also found to have sent highly inappropriate photographs of himself and encouraged other young people to send images to him in return.

Some of his messages read: “Just lay in bed…wish u were here xx” and “Wish you were in the bath with me”.

Ali was arrested and after a five-week trial, he was convicted in April this year of sexual assault and 15 counts of misconduct in a public office.

“As a police officer, Ali was expected to adhere to the strictest standards of behaviour and professional conduct. This was particularly so as he was working directly with young and vulnerable people in his care,” Tonge said following Ali’s conviction.

Ali has been dismissed from service and barred from policing after his gross misconduct was proven in April 2022.

Now the police force is seeking his pension forfeiture certificate.