Former India Test opener Chetan Chauhan, who forged a prolific opening partnership with Sunil Gavaskar, has died aged 73 from coronavirus, his brother told AFP Sunday.

“He had tested negative but then the reports came positive again,” brother Pushpendra Chauhan told AFP.

After playing 40 Tests for India, Chauhan switched to politics and was a minister in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh as a member of the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is from the same party, on Sunday praised Chauhan as a “diligent political leader”.

Born July 21, 1947, the right-hander scored 2,084 runs and shared 10 century partnerships with his more illustrious teammate Gavaskar.

He failed to score a Test century, with 97 his highest-ever innings.

In 179 first-class matches, he accumulated 11,143 runs, earning a reputation for his solid defence and doggedness.

In a heartfelt statement, Gavaskar said he would miss his longest opening partner.

“It’s so hard to believe that his laughter and cheerful banter won’t be there the next time I go to Delhi,” Gavaskar wrote.

He added that he felt responsible for his teammate missing out on reaching the elusive century during two key moments in the 1980-81 series Down Under. India and Australia drew the series 1-1.

Governing body the Board of Control for Cricket in India hailed Chauhan as a “gritty opener” who shared many vital stands with Gavaskar.

“I am deeply anguished to learn of the passing away of Shri Chetan Chauhan,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in a statement.

“Not only was he a tough opening batsman but was a person with a tremendous sense of humour and had a tremendous attachment to Indian cricket.”