On Friday (15), Akshay Kumar announced his new film titled Gorkha. It’s a biopic on Major General Ian Cardozo and during the announced; Kumar shared a couple of posters of the film.

He tweeted, “Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha – on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film. Directed By – @sanjaypchauhan.”

Well, fans of Kumar are surely excited about the film. But, a former Army officer marked a mistake in the poster. Major Manik M Jolly tweeted, “Dear @akshaykumar ji, as an ex Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks.”

Kumar replied to Jolly and wrote, “Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We’ll take utmost care while filming. I’m very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated.”

Jolly once again tweeted, “Thanks for your kind and respectful reply @akshaykumar ji. Uniform is very close to our hearts. My aim of pointing out was only to ensure that everything is perfect for your movie. Thanks again for making #Gorkha and my best wishes. Look forward to seeing it. Jai Hind.”

Gorkha will be directed by Sanjay Chauhan, and it will be produced by Aanand L Rai.