Former adviser to Imran Khan victim of acid attack in UK

An adviser to former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan revealed that he was subjected to an acid attack near his residence in the UK.

Mirza Shahzad Akbar clarified that while the chemical did not affect his eyes, it caused injuries elsewhere on his body.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, with no arrests made so far.

Akbar was an adviser Khan, who was ousted from office and is currently in prison on what he claims are politically driven charges which is however, denied by Pakistani authorities.

In a post in Urdu Twitter, Akbar said “the attacker threw an acid solution on me and ran away.”

In another post in English, he added, “I will not be intimidated nor bow down to those who are doing this.”

He told the BBC that he had encountered numerous threats in the UK after fleeing Pakistan with his family.

Akbar revealed that his brother in Pakistan had previously faced enforced disappearance, only to reappear several months later.

Regarding the alleged acid attack, he connected it to these threats but refrained from identifying the responsible party.

Akbar mentioned that while the chemical caused injuries on his arms and the top of his head, it fortunately missed his eyes.

Hertfordshire police confirmed responding to reports of an assault on Sunday (26) afternoon involving the use of an acidic solution.

They stated that a man had received hospital treatment and has since been discharged. The authorities believe this to be an isolated incident.

The authorities said that investigations are ongoing and appealed to witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist.

To ensure the safety of Akbar and his family, the exact location of the reported attack is not disclosed.

Akbar had previously served as a cabinet minister in the administration of Khan, who was ousted from office in 2022 through a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

The former cricket icon turned politician, Khan, is presently in prison in Pakistan, facing multiple charges. His legal representatives say that over 100 allegations have been leveled against him, including accusations of disclosing state secrets, and orchestrating violent demonstrations.