There is a million-dollar question circulating in the world of European football. Who will repeat Ajax’s feat this season?

Well, there is no doubt that Ajax caught the football world by storm. The youngest Ajax side in history pulled astonishing and extraordinary performances slaying a number of giants in the process. The likes of Real Madrid and Juventus felt the wrath of the fearless Ajax side last season.

Now the new Champions League season encompasses of a number of clubs that look promising. And some of them might caught us with surprises replicating what Ajax did or they can strive and go further into the competition.

Here are the teams that could shock us in the Champions League this season.

Manchester City

The blue side of Manchester has everything to fight for in the Champions League. Besides, they have a lot to prove after being handed a Champions League ban.

As it stands, the Citizens will not be playing Champions League football for the next two years. The decision stands until the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has resolved the whole matter.

Whilst waiting for the court appeal. Pep Guardiola’s side are to take part in the Round of 16 clash of the Champions League.

As indicated by ausportsbetting online sports betting site, Manchester City might not be in many pundits bucket list to win the European title. But spending two years being away from the competition prove to be enough motivation for the Citizens to fight and go further into the competition.

Borussia Dortmund

It’s just a matter of time until we all see how good Borussia Dortmund are. Lucien Favre managed to save the sinking ship in Dortmund and now they are in a better position. The position they are in is very safe to say that they hand a big surprise in the European competition.

Beating PSG 2-1 in their round of 16 first leg is enough evidence to indicate that they moving towards the right direction.