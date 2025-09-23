‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ trailer explores folklore and origins of rituals

Highlights:

Trailer released on September 22, 2025.

Worldwide release on October 2, 2025, during Dusshera and Gandhi Jayanti.

Explores origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual.

Pan-Indian trailer launch: Telugu by Prabhas, Hindi by Hrithik Roshan, Tamil by Sivakarthikeyan, Malayalam by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Original creative team returns: B Ajaneesh Loknath (music) and Arvind Kashyap (cinematography).

Cast includes Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Three years after Kantara became a landmark success in Indian cinema, director and actor Rishab Shetty has returned with a new project. On September 22, the official trailer for Kantara: Chapter 1 was unveiled, giving audiences the first look at the much-anticipated prequel. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on October 2, 2025, aligning with Dusshera and Gandhi Jayanti, two important dates in the Indian calendar.

The Legacy of Kantara

When Kantara released in 2022, it went beyond being just another regional film. The story, rooted in folklore and spiritual traditions, became a cultural phenomenon that resonated across India and overseas. Its strong connection to local rituals, particularly the Bhuta Kola tradition, helped the film stand out from mainstream narratives.

With Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty is taking the audience back in time to explore the origins of these rituals. The prequel is expected to deepen the mythology while expanding the cinematic universe built in the original.

Another blockbuster on cards ! Those Visuals were damn good and the trailer had a fantastic BGM 🥵🔥#KantaraChapter1 #Kantara pic.twitter.com/DlT5gnqMrc — Rampage Mode (@fk_haterz) September 22, 2025

Trailer Highlights of Kantara: Chapter 1

The trailer shows Rishab Shetty in a commanding role, with sequences that emphasize both tradition and intensity. One of the standout moments is a trident-wielding scene set in a rural backdrop, hinting at the darker and more spiritual themes the prequel intends to explore.

According to the makers, Kantara: Chapter 1 will stay faithful to the essence of the first film while presenting a broader canvas of folklore, mysticism, and drama. The prequel is designed to act as both a narrative expansion and an origin story.

Kantara as a Pan-Indian Release

The producers of Kantara: Chapter 1, Hombale Films, have positioned the movie as a major pan-Indian release. To ensure maximum reach, the trailer was launched in multiple languages by leading Indian film stars.

Prabhas introduced the Telugu version.

introduced the Telugu version. Hrithik Roshan unveiled the Hindi version.

unveiled the Hindi version. Sivakarthikeyan presented the Tamil cut.

presented the Tamil cut. Prithviraj Sukumaran launched the Malayalam edition.

This coordinated release strategy underlines the production house’s effort to ensure that Kantara continues its journey as a nationwide cultural event, appealing to audiences across linguistic and regional boundaries.

Creative Team Behind Kantara: Chapter 1

The new film brings back key creative contributors from the original.

B Ajaneesh Loknath returns as the composer, working on both the soundtrack and the score. His music played a significant role in defining the mood of the first film, and expectations remain high for the prequel.

returns as the composer, working on both the soundtrack and the score. His music played a significant role in defining the mood of the first film, and expectations remain high for the prequel. Arvind Kashyap reprises his role as cinematographer, once again responsible for capturing the landscapes and visual tone of the story.

reprises his role as cinematographer, once again responsible for capturing the landscapes and visual tone of the story. Vinesh Banglan leads production design, tasked with creating an authentic and visually rich setting that reflects the traditions depicted in the narrative.

By reuniting the original team, the film aims to maintain continuity in style and impact while expanding its scope.

Cast of Kantara: Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty continues in the lead role, anchoring the prequel both as director and actor. Joining him are:

Jayaram

Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi

as Kanakavathi Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara

The ensemble cast adds new layers to the folklore-inspired storyline and broadens the cultural representation within the Kantara universe.

Why Kantara Remains Significant

The first film’s success came from its unique storytelling that combined mythology, faith, and cinema. Unlike many mainstream productions, Kantara showcased regional traditions on a global platform. The prequel aims to replicate this achievement by offering audiences more insight into the cultural and spiritual roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual.

Release of Kantara: Chapter 1

Backed by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 is set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2025. The timing, aligned with festive holidays, is expected to draw significant audiences. Positioned as both a prequel and an expansion of the original story, the film continues to blend local traditions with a cinematic scale designed for national and international viewers.

Kantara has already proven its place as more than a film — it became a cultural reference point. With Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty and his team are attempting to revisit the origins of its folklore and deepen its universe. The film’s combination of traditional rituals, mythology, and a pan-Indian release strategy reflects its ambition to build on the first movie’s legacy.

As audiences wait for the October 2 release, the trailer has set expectations high for another impactful chapter in the Kantara series.