A Bradford driver who fled an accident scene after injuring a couple before crashing into school has been jailed for 16 months by Bradford Crown Court.

Syam Khan, 26, of Kimberley Street, Bradford, was spotted in the unregistered and uninsured Audi RS4 on Jackson Street on November 28, The Telegraph & Argus reported.

He struck two cars on Leeds Road while travelling at 60 mph in a 30 mph zone. Then, on Upper Nidd Street in Bradford Moor, he lost control of the car and crashed into a school wall.

According to prosecutor Alisha Kaye, Khan accelerated off when chased by police who activated their sirens and blue lights.

Though stuck in the wreckage of the vehicle for a while, he managed to escape later. However, he was chased and sprayed with CS gas and then handcuffed by officers.

The couple in one of the cars received medical attention at Bradford Royal Infirmary for their wounds following the accident. The man suffered pain head, shoulder, and back, and the woman experienced pain down one side of her body.

The court was informed that the victims were still waiting for their badly damaged car’s insurance claim.

When questioned by the police Khan made no comments. On Thursday (29), he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance and a licence at the Bradford Crown Court.

A one-minute video footage of the pursuit was played in the court and the prosecutor informed the judge that the Audi car wasn’t registered to anyone.

Prosecutor Kaye informed the court that Khan was sentenced for killing a teenage boy passenger while driving a Golf GTi in 2016.

Khan lost control of a Volkswagen Golf GTi in Gilpin Street, Barkerend, Bradford on September 12, 2014, when he killed Saliq Malik.

He left the area as the 15-year-old lay dead in the debris, coming back only to get his mobile phone to evade capture. He was jailed for four years after he was convicted at Bradford Crown Court.

The court also heard that Khan was not allowed to drive as he hadn’t passed the extended test ordered by the court then.

Judge Burn said that Khan deliberately attempted to drive at speed away from the police.

“Although the couple weren’t seriously injured, it was an unpleasant experience for them and their car was badly damaged,” the judge added.

In his defence, Ken Green said that Khan felt regret and remorse. His wife’s letter submitted to the court revealed a kind and admirable side of him.

Khan was also ordered to pass the extended test and was banned from driving for three years and eight months.