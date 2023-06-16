Five suspected militants had been killed near the heavily fortified frontier that separates the disputed territory from Pakistan, police in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir said on Friday (15).

According to police chief Vijay Kumar’s Twitter statement, the individuals, identified as “foreign terrorists,” died during an encounter with government forces in the forested Jumagund area, situated approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) northwest of Srinagar.

However, independent verification of the incident by AFP or other sources is currently unavailable.

Officials reported that this incident occurred just two days after two suspected rebels were killed in the same region when an armed group attempted to infiltrate from Pakistan.

Since the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947, Kashmir has been divided between the two countries, with both asserting full claims over the territory.

The region has been plagued by violence since 1989, marked by an insurgency led by rebels aiming for independence or integration with Pakistan.

The conflict has resulted in a significant loss of life, with tens of thousands of casualties.

India has deployed over half a million troops in the Himalayan territory as part of its security measures.

Also, in recent years, the occurrence of armed clashes between Indian soldiers and insurgents has notably decreased, coinciding with India’s efforts to strengthen its control over the region.

This shift came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government unexpectedly revoked Kashmir’s limited autonomy in 2019.

Under the new laws, Indians from outside the territory have been granted permission to relocate and settle in Kashmir, a policy that critics condemn as “settler colonialism.”

India has made efforts to present the restoration of “normalcy” in the troubled region and recently organised a G20 tourism meeting in the regional capital of Srinagar.

However, the region continues to witness violence, with a recorded toll of 11 government troops, 17 suspected rebels, and 10 civilians killed in clashes this year.

Official records indicate that the previous year saw a total of at least 223 combatants and 30 civilians losing their lives in the region.

India has leveled accusations against Pakistan, alleging its assistance to rebel groups that have been engaged in a long-standing insurgency.

These allegations come amidst Pakistan’s denial of the charges, claiming that it extends political and moral support to the Kashmiri people’s pursuit of self-determination.

(AFP)