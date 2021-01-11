Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal was one of the biggest hits of 2019. The movie was directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. After the success of Uri, it was announced that Kaushal, Dhar and Screwvala will be teaming up once again for a movie titled The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Today, Uri: The Surgical Strike completes two years of its release, and Vicky has shared first look posters of The Immortal Ashwatthama. The actor tweeted, “Overwhelmed and ecstatic ! On the 2nd anniversary of ‘URI-The Surgical Strike’ , the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @AdityaDharFilms @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @soniakanwar22.”

Ashwatthama is a mythological character, but the film will be set in modern times. Reportedly, it will be made as a three-part series.

A few months, ago, there were reports that the movie will start rolling in April this year. While talking about the shoot, Aditya Dhar had stated earlier, “We will begin shooting in Europe, primarily the UK, and then head to Iceland. The final schedule will be in Mumbai. The plan may change depending on the COVID-19 crisis in these countries.”

While we know that Vicky will be seen as the male lead, the makers have not yet announced who will be seen as a female lead in the film.

Apart from The Immortal Ashwatthama, Vicky has films like Sardar Udham Singh (ready for a release), and YRF’s next in his kitty. The former is directed by Shoojit Sircar and was slated to release this year on 15th January, but it has been postponed due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, YRF’s next is reportedly being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and it is a comedy which also stars Manushi Chhillar.