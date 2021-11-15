In February this year, it was announced that Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi will be seen in a movie titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?. A few weeks ago, during an interaction with us, Pannu had revealed that the shooting of the film will kickstart in November and on Monday (15), the makers unveiled the first look of the movie.

Pannu took to Twitter to share the first look with her fans. She tweeted, “Pratik Gandhi and I are all set to find his missing bride in Junglee Pictures & Roy Kapur Films’ next comedy-drama #WohLadkiHaiKahaan? Here’s the #FirstLook!! @pratikg80 @JungleePictures @roykapurfilms @justarshad #SiddharthRoyKapur.”

Well, Pannu plays the role of a cop who along with Gandhi is look out for his missing bride. The concept of the film looks quite interesting, and with Pannu selecting some amazing scripts recently, we surely have high expectations from Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?.

Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? Is being directed by Arshad Syed.

Talking about other films of Pannu, the actress will be seen in movies like Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, Mishan Impossible, and Blurr.

Meanwhile, apart from Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? Gandhi will be seen in films like Atithi Bhooto Bhava, Dedh Bigha Zameen, and an untitled film with Vidya Balan and Ileana D’Cruz.