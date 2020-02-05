Finding the Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs for You

Nursing is always changing and evolving, with even the way nursing is taught falling in line with how other programs are taught. Advancing in a nursing career is now very easy through online nursing programs. The only challenge is choosing the one that is best for you. We will look at how to choose the best online masters in nursing programs and what you might expect as you take on this exciting journey.

Before You Go for Your Master’s

Before going for your Master’s in Nursing, there are some requirements you must meet, including:

You must hold a bachelor’s degree in nursing

You must be a registered nurse

That said, there are some other paths besides online BSN to MSN programs . These include bridging courses and accelerated learning programs.

Finding the Best Programs

A good online Master’s in Nursing program should be:

Accredited

Cost-effective

Able to provide a path that accelerates your career trajectory

Accredited centers ensure that you do not have any problems when it comes time to take your exams, certifications or decide to specialize and become a Clinical Nurse Specialist or Nurse Practitioner. Accredited centers also make it easier to get a job, as employees know that you are coming from a reputable institution.

Cost remains one of the biggest factors to consider when it comes to selecting a learning institution . If you decide to take the online route to getting your Master’s, you will find it significantly cheaper than going to a physical school. The costs associated with things such as transport and boarding are non-existent for those who take these online programs.

An online Master’s in Nursing allows you to get your degree while working. While you gain valuable skills in a hospital, you also get to earn your degree at the same time.

A word of warning though, try not to look at online rankings when choosing your program. Some unscrupulous institutions pad their numbers and make their programs seem better than they actually are. Try to look for individual, verified reviews to get a better sense of how good they are. Also, try to research as far and wide as you can so you have enough impartial data on which to base your decision.

Getting a Masters without a Bachelor’s Degree

If you do not have a Bachelor’s in Nursing, you can still get your Master’s. For this, you will need to have:

a nursing license

an associate’s degree in nursing, or

a diploma in nursing

Those who do not have degrees can expect to be asked for proof of their license as well as be tested on their professional and educational qualifications. Most of the programs that admit Master’s students who do not have a Bachelor’s only admit students that hold accredited academic papers. They also set a minimum GPA for qualification, usually 3.0.

Besides the three requirements above, some of these online programs might also ask for:

a resume

a statement of purpose and

a letter of recommendation

These are required because nursing is very challenging and is a lifelong career option only for those who are completely sure they would like to go down this path.

Generally, going from a registered nurse to a Master’s holder takes two years for a student enrolled full-time while doing a bachelor’s and then a Master’s takes at least three years.

Areas of Study and Specializations

Master’s in Nursing students will typically complete 30 credits at the Bachelor’s level before moving on to Master’s coursework. The Bachelor’s level takes an additional 30-40 credits to complete. When selecting your online program, try to go for one that offers a Bachelor’s degree after the completion of the Bachelor’s coursework. Enrolling full time might take a student two years to complete the program while part-time students typically take five years to complete it.

Programs that let Registered Nurses without a Bachelor’s degree take their Master’s programs appeal to most nurses because of their flexibility; there is no set time to log in, as long as you complete all your coursework. How long nurses take to complete these programs depends on:

the student’s specialty

the student’s enrolment options, and

the program type

For nurses who are looking to specialize, there are a number of specializations that they can take. All of these specializations lead to different career options such as nurse practitioner, nurse anesthesiologist, midwifery and more. All these different specializations require a graduate degree and can be the door to higher salaries.

Some of the specializations include:

Orthopedics– These are specialists who treat muscle and bone issues as well as other orthopedic disorders Nurse midwifery– These are nurses who study prenatal and postpartum care and often assist in labor and delivery. Their other responsibilities include caring for newborns and taking care of reproductive health Neonatal nursing– Neonatal nurses are concerned with caring for infants, including premature newborns who might have serious and life-threatening conditions. Most of these nurses work within newborn intensive care units and their work is perhaps the most taxing, both physically and emotionally Nurse anesthesiologists– These nurses specialize in how to administer anesthesia safely, pre- and post-operative care as well as pain management Gerontology– This specialization trains students on how to take care of old people, including treating conditions that come with old age. Psychiatry health nursing– This specialization trains students to treat and deal with psychiatric conditions and the various mental disorders that exist. Students who take this specialization can prescribe medications and come up with treatment plans for their patients.

Since nursing is always changing, it is always a good idea to find an online Bachelor’s in Nursing to a Master’s in Nursing program as these programs offer the flexibility to learn as you work. Some of these programs also let their students specialize, which can be a path to a better career or higher salary.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you make your decision – let us know how you get on!