Entertainment

Film personalities congratulate Modi for success of India’s G20 presidency

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar were among the film personalities who hailed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful presidency of G20, calling it a moment of “honour and pride” for every Indian.

The G20 Summit came to an end on Sunday. The grouping of emerging and developed economies adopted the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration through consensus and included the African Union as a permanent member of the bloc.

In a post on X, megastar Bachchan said the successful summit for India was a “Quantum leap into the forefront of the World !!”

Highlighting the theme of India’s G20 presidency, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future’, Shah Rukh in a post on X said India will prosper in “oneness” and not isolation under PM Modi’s leadership.

“Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world.

“It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future…” the actor wrote on the microblogging site, formerly called Twitter.

Actor Akshay Kumar also reiterated the “One Earth, One Family, One future” sentiment in his post.

“One Earth, One Family, One future. What a splendid way to mark a historic #G20Summit. Bharat’s leadership has proved that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is the reality of the new world order.

“As proud Indians, we hold our heads high today. Thank you Modi ji…thanks everyone who made us feel on top of the world. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn congratulated the PM and everyone involved in making the G20 summit a success.

“…Especially our honourable prime minister @narendramodi. Your leadership was and will be an essential part of bringing the message of One Earth, One Family, One Future together,” he wrote.

Actor Anil Kapoor said India’s leadership at the G20 Summit has been a tremendous success.

“… I’d like to congratulate H’ble PM @narendramodi ji for his tireless efforts in pursuit of a brighter future for people worldwide!,” he wrote with the hashtag Proud Indian.

Sanjay Dutt called India’s G20 Presidency a “reflection of our commitment to global harmony and progress”.

“Heartfelt thanks to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for leading the way. The world stands united, and India is at its forefront,” he said.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

