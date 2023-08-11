24.1 C
Friday, August 11, 2023
‘Feeling proud to be representing India at TIFF’: Bhumi Pednekar

By: Shelbin MS

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is super excited as her film Thank You For Coming will be having its gala world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2023 (TIFF).

Elated about receiving the opportunity to showcase her work at TIFF, Bhumi said, “This is my first time at TIFF. I am ecstatic that I am going there with a film that is so close to my heart, Thank You For Coming. What makes it more special is that we’ve been selected for a Gala Premier at the prestigious Roy Thompson Hall.”

Thank You For Coming is headlined by Bhumi. Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor are also in the film.

She added, “As an official selection and with the viewing we will have, I am extremely excited for the experience to come. I’ve never experienced watching a film of mine with such a large and diverse audience. To be walking that red carpet with my co-actors, director Karan Boolani and our producers Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor is going to be memorable.”

Bhumi continued, “As an Indian actor, I feel proud that I’ll be representing my country at this prestigious event. Thank You For Coming celebrates the unbounded spirit of young girls who are looking for love and how they yearn for freedom to choose what they want from life. Comedy as a genre is a tough one for me, I feel like all our hard work has started to pay off with us starting our leg before its worldwide release at TIFF. It is a very progressive film with its heart in the right place. This is our chance to show the world how cinema in India is celebrating and portraying women of today.”

Thank You For Coming is set for its gala world premiere at TIFF on September 15. The film is directed by Karan Boolani.

