FBI interview notes in DOJ release shed new light on Epstein’s recruitment of underage girls

Newly released Justice Department records include FBI interview notes that provide further detail about how Jeffrey Epstein allegedly directed the recruitment of underage girls, according to documents made public on Friday. While the release is heavily redacted and limited in scope, the FBI material offers a clearer picture of the methods investigators say Epstein used as part of a long-running abuse operation.

The documents are part of a long-anticipated disclosure from the Department of Justice that lawmakers, journalists, and victim advocates have pushed for over several years. Critics argue the release falls short of full transparency. Even so, one item in the disclosure has drawn particular attention: a 13-page set of handwritten FBI investigative notes dated May 2, 2019, attached to an evidence cover sheet labeled EFTA00004179.

FBI Notes Describe Alleged Recruitment of Underage Girls

The FBI notes stem from a 2019 interview conducted during the final federal investigation into Epstein before his death. The identity of the interview subject is redacted, along with multiple names and sections of text. However, the FBI notes document what investigators recorded as firsthand accounts of Epstein’s recruitment practices.

According to the FBI notes, Epstein relied on intermediaries to bring young women and underage girls to him, often under the pretense of providing massages. The notes state that when recruiters were “running out of girls,” there was pressure to find new victims quickly. Investigators recorded that urgency as a recurring theme in the FBI interview.

The FBI notes indicate that Epstein issued instructions to intermediaries about who to recruit and how to approach them. The descriptions reflect a structured system rather than isolated encounters, reinforcing findings already established in court records and victim testimony.

FBI Interview Notes Cite Age and Appearance Preferences

Within the FBI notes, investigators recorded accounts of Epstein expressing specific preferences regarding the age and appearance of the girls being brought to him. In one passage, the interview subject described Epstein rejecting a girl based on her background and directing the intermediary to continue searching for others who met his expectations.

The FBI notes also state that Epstein questioned the ages of some girls and demanded to see identification. According to the notes, this was allegedly because Epstein wanted assurances that the girls were under 18. Investigators documented these statements as part of the interview summary, though much of the surrounding context remains redacted.

Despite the redactions, the FBI notes reflect concerns about how age was discussed and handled within Epstein’s network. Investigators recorded references to photographs of girls estimated to be between 14 and 17 years old, including images taken in public places such as beaches and social events.

FBI Records Reference Multiple Locations

The FBI notes include references to encounters in several locations in New York state. Investigators logged mentions of a Manhattan apartment, as well as areas in Rochester and Brighton Beach. These geographic references align with locations previously linked to Epstein through court filings and survivor accounts.

While the FBI notes do not identify the interview subject, the descriptions match patterns documented in prior investigations. Epstein, a wealthy financier with international connections, was arrested in July 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. He died by suicide in a New York jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial.

FBI Notes Align With Survivor Testimony

The newly released FBI material echoes testimony from Epstein abuse survivors, including Marina Lacerda, a Brazilian immigrant identified in court filings as a minor victim. Lacerda has publicly described being abused by Epstein beginning at age 14 and has said she encountered well-known figures in Epstein’s circle during that period.

Her cooperation was a key part of the federal investigation that led to Epstein’s indictment. The FBI notes reinforce elements of survivor accounts that describe a system of recruitment, control, and repeated abuse over an extended period.

Lisa Phillips, another Epstein abuse survivor, appeared at a news conference with lawmakers outside the U.S. Capitol on November 18, 2025, calling for greater transparency. Advocates argue that the FBI and DOJ records remain essential to understanding the full scope of Epstein’s activities and the failures that allowed them to continue.

FBI Files Renew Scrutiny of Epstein’s Associates

The FBI notes have also renewed attention on Epstein’s associates. Among them is Jean-Luc Brunel, a modeling agent accused by authorities of supplying girls to Epstein. Brunel was arrested in France in 2022 on charges related to trafficking and sexual assault of minors and later died by suicide in custody.

Lawmakers continue to press the Justice Department for the release of additional FBI and DOJ files connected to Epstein. Supporters of the Epstein Files Transparency Act argue that full disclosure is necessary to ensure accountability and public trust in federal investigations.

Friday’s DOJ release, while limited, adds to the existing public record. The FBI notes provide additional detail about how Epstein allegedly operated, how victims were recruited, and how long the abuse persisted. For advocates, the documents underscore why continued scrutiny of FBI and DOJ actions remains central to the broader push for transparency.