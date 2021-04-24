The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has been wreaking havoc in India for the past couple of weeks. There seems to be no immediate respite from the deadly virus as the total number of cases keeps touching new heights with each passing day, overwhelming the healthcare system of the country. Millions of people have been infected with the virus. While some are still battling it, others have recovered successfully.

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who tested positive for Covid-19 last month, tells a publication, “There are many people who think Covid-19 is not real. It is just a name that people are spreading to scare us and control us.”

The actress goes on to add, “We have to realise that Covid could happen to anyone. People think there is no need to wear masks. But it is real and every other person I know is getting infected. Some are lucky and are able to get better while others are not and are really struggling. The only thing we can do is be safe and follow caution. Apart from that, you cannot do much and you have to go through it. I had pain and discomfort during the first 10 days but I am young, and not a co-morbid case, so I recovered.”

Shaikh, who was last seen in Anurag Basu’s anthology film Ludo (2020), emphasises that the rich should not get themselves tested again and again to further burden the system. “Just because you have money, does not mean you test often. I have heard of people who get tests unnecessarily. Follow your doctor’s advice. The system is already burdened and one should get tests only if you have symptoms. Because of you, someone who is serious might get their reports delayed and their life might be at stake,” she exclaims.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen playing the female lead in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Aruvi (2016).

