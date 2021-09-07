According to reports, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been approached to play a pivotal role in filmmaker Meghna Gulzar’s much-awaited directorial venture Sam Bahadur. The film features rising Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal in the title role. If Shaikh joins the cast of the film, it will mark her maiden collaboration with both Gulzar and Kaushal.

Spilling some more beans, a source close to the development tells a publication, “Fatima has been approached to play a pivotal role in Sam Bahadur, and she has really liked the part. The makers and the actress are presently in advanced talks, and the conversation should be formalised soon. Meanwhile, the pre-production work on the film is on, and is expected to roll early next year.”

Sam Bahadur, as the title clearly indicates, is a biographical drama based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, whose military career spanned four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The makers unveiled the official title of the film on his birth anniversary in April. “I had always heard stories about Sam Bahadur from my parents who hail from Punjab and have seen the 1971 war but when I read the script, I was completely blown away. He is a hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved to this day and capturing his spirit in the film is of the highest importance to me,” Vicky Kaushal had said in a statement.

Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Dharma Productions’ anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) which premiered on Netflix. Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

