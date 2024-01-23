11.5 C
London
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Pakistan news

Father kills son in Pakistan over election flag dispute

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

According to police reports, a father killed his son in Pakistan, following a dispute over which political party flag to display during the lead-up to the general election.

The argument broke out when the son, who recently returned from working in Qatar, hoisted the flag of former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party at the family home on the outskirts of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“The father prohibited his son from hoisting the PTI flag at home, but the son refused to take it down and abandon PTI,” said district police official Naseer Farid.

“The argument escalated, and in a fit of anger, the father fired a pistol at his 31-year-old son, before fleeing the house.”

The son died on the way to the hospital.

Police are searching for the father, who was affiliated with the nationalist Awami National Party and had previously displayed their flag.

Elections which are scheduled for February 8 are often marred with violence in Pakistan, with candidates targeted by Islamist bombings and gun attacks.

In the first week of February some 5,000 paramilitary Frontier Constabulary (FC) forces will deploy to the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, commander Moazzam Jah Ansari said.

(AFP)

 

