Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut with the 2001 release Dil Chahta Hai which was about friendship. Later, his production house, Excel Entertainment produced multiple films that were based on friendship like Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Fukrey.

Now, he is all set to direct a film based on female friends titled Jee le Zaraa. It’s a road-trip movie and stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

The movie was announced on 10th August 2021, on the 20th anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai.

Recently, while talking to Mid-day, Akhtar opened up about the film. He said, “Whether it’s a drama, comedy or thriller, (there should be) films made about women. That balance is healthy for the creative world. Where you have the male point of view, you also have the female point of view on things. Emotionally, the construct of the two is similar (on a certain plane) yet different. To see the world through women’s eyes is important in popular culture. The more we (embrace) it, the healthier it will be for society.”

Akhtar plans to start shooting for the film next year, and release it in 2023.

He told the tabloid, “The plan is to get into production in the latter part of next year. I am overjoyed at the response to the announcement. It goes to show that there is space for stories about girls going out and doing their thing.”

Well, with Akhtar directing it, and Chopra, Bhatt and Kaif starring in it, we surely have high expectations from Jee Lee Zaraa.