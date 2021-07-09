Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 16th July 2021. The trailer of the movie was released a few days ago, and it has received a good response.

We recently interacted with Farhan and spoke to him about the movie, the preparation he did for the film, and more.

Farhan plays the role of a boxer in Toofaan, so, when we asked him how difficult it was for him to undergo the physical transformation, the actor said, “It was hard, it was very challenging. But, it was equally important to have the right people around to guide me through that whole process; motivate me, inspire me, challenge me and pamper me, all of that happened. So, I was fortunately on that level. But, it was difficult; it was eight months of grueling training meeting up with the shoot. When you are getting into a film like this, you know that’s going to be part and parcel of it, so, you have to make sure you do as honestly as possible.”

When asked if he met any real-life boxers to prepare for his role, Farhan said, “We have a couple of boxers in the film who have played opponents in the various matches. So, it was interesting to spend time with them because they have dedicated their lives to this sport. So to understand that what it is about boxing that excited them, what is it that they look forward to in their careers, how seriously they take their training, and how important that is; it’s something that serves you when you are performing and training.”

Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have earlier worked together in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013). The movie, which was a biopic on late athlete Milkha Singh, was a super hit at the box office, and even won multiple awards.

When asked Farhan if during the shoot or right now he feels any pressure about Toofaan as Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was such an amazing movie, the actor said, “The pressure is really not about wanting to better something. You call it pressure, but I would call it a responsibility to tell a powerful and good story and that’s eventually what’s important. The comparison of your work with another film or with something that you may have done in the past is not for you to make. You have to just stay focused on the film that you are doing now, and we wanted to tell the story as effectively as possible, and sincerely and honestly. That’s really what we were focused on.”

Toofaan also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur.