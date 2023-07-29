The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) on Friday announced its nominees for the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards.

CNN led the nominees with 47 nods, while Vice News followed with 30. ABC and PBS tied with 26 nominations each, CBS earned 20 nods, while NBC earned 15.

Indian-American journalist, political commentator, and author Fareed Zakaria’s CNN show Fareed Zakaria GPS was nominated in the Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis category.

Ashan Singh, a multi-platform reporter for ABC News’ Nightline, was nominated in the Outstanding Emerging Journalist category.

Yogita Limaye, who is South Asia and Afghanistan Correspondent for the BBC, took to Twitter to express her happiness over BBC World News America’s Afghanistan Under the Taliban earning a nomination under Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form category.

Delighted that our work in Afghanistan has been nominated for an Emmy. Deeply proud of the BBC’s commitment to covering #Afghanistan and forever in debt of the trust, courage and kindness of the people who continue to speak to us for our reports. https://t.co/1iFFE9jtkI — Yogita Limaye (@yogital) July 28, 2023

The upcoming awards will be handed out at the Palladium Times Square in New York City at two individual ceremonies: news on Sept. 27 and documentary on Sept. 28.

The ceremony will be streamed live on NATAS’ viewing platform, powered by Vimeo.

The viewers can watch livestream at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku.

You can see the full list of nominations at https://theemmys.tv/news-44th-nominations/

