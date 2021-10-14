Fardeen Khan is known for his films like Jungle (2000), Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2001), Bhoot (2003), Dev (2004), No Entry (2005), Heyy Babyy (2007), and others. His last film was the 2010 release Dulha Mil Gaya, but now, Khan is all set to make a comeback.

From the past few months, there were reports about his comeback film, and on Thursday (14), it was officially announced. Titled Visfot, the movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh, and Priya Bapat.

The film will be helmed by Kookie Gulati, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay Gupta under their respective banners T-Series and White Feather Films.

While making an announcement about the film, T-Series tweeted, “Excited to announce this fiery combination of @Riteishd – #FardeenKhan for our next, #VISFOT. Directed by @kookievgulati . Also starring @bapat_priya . Produced by #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #AnuradhaGupta @_SanjayGupta @TSeries #WhiteFeatherFilms.”

Visfot is an adaptation of the Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, Scissor (2012), and it was the Venezuela’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 85th Academy Awards.

Well, Khan is known for his amazing comic timing, but looks like he has decided to make a comeback with a thriller. We are sure fans of Khan are excited about his comeback.

Meanwhile, talking about other films Deshmukh, the actor will be seen in movies like Plan A Plan B and Kakuda. The former is a Netflix original film and also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role.

Kakuda is a horror-comedy and also features Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.