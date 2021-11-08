In 1994, Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar danced on the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani in the film Mohra. Now, after 27 years, the song has been recreated in Sooryavanshi and Kumar has danced with Katrina Kaif in it.

The song has been getting a great response in theatres, and a couple of days ago, the makers also released it on YouTube.

The new version of Tip Tip Barsa Pani is choreographed by Farah Khan, and recently, while talking to India Today, she revealed how Tandon reacted to Kaif’s version of the song.

Khan said, “Raveena was the first one to call me and say that the song is looking fab and Katrina is looking so good. Even Manish (Malhotra) was of the thought that we go away from the visuals of the original song and he’s made Katrina look like a million bucks. I also don’t think anyone could have done justice to Tip Tip, other than Katrina.”

While talking about the pressure, Khan said, “It is an iconic song, so there was huge pressure on all of us to deliver and do justice to it. Also, don’t forget Katrina and I had Sheila Ki Jawani looming on our heads, so there was that added factor that we had to live up to expectations from our fans.”

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi has done a fantastic business at the box office.