Fans disappointed as theatre in UK plays second half of ‘Jawan’ before interval

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan has been doing phenomenal business at the ticket window ever since its release on September 6. The film has been performing exceptionally well not only in India but also across several international territories.

However, Khan’s UK fans who recently visited a popular theatre to watch the film Jawan were left disappointed after the theatre accidentally played the second half of the film first.

Yes, you read absolutely right! The incident came to light when a popular content creator Sahir Rashid posted a video, expressing her shock over the incident.

According to her, the audience were surprised to see the interval block appear though the villain played by Vijay Sethupathi already met his fate. “The cinemas trolled us. The film got over in one hour and 10 minutes. We were bewildered to see the interval block after the villain met his end. That’s when we realised they skipped the first half,” she said.

She also added that the theatre was responsible for disappointing her and demanded she be refunded for every ticket she books in the next one year.

Meanwhile, Jawan has crossed the £50 million mark at the global box office. Khan will next be seen in Dunki, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Also starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, Dunki is set to release on December 22, 2023.

