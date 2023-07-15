Following the tragic deaths of students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber in Nottingham last month, their families have taken steps to establish foundations in their memory to ensure a lasting legacy.

The two 19-year-olds were fatally stabbed on June 13.

Both families have initiated online appeals to support causes that were important to the students.

An earlier fundraiser for Ian Coates, 65, the third victim, raised over £28,000, the BBC reported.

Grace’s younger brother, James, launched a GoFundMe appeal on Wednesday (12), while Barnaby Webber’s mother, Emma, had previously started a similar fundraiser online.

James expressed the family’s desire to create the “Grace O’Malley-Kumar Foundation” to honour Grace’s beliefs and provide assistance in areas she cared about.

The goal is to ensure her name leaves a meaningful legacy.

The fundraising campaign for Grace’s foundation has already raised over £7,500 towards its £10,000 target.

Likewise, the fundraiser for Barnaby Webber’s foundation has surpassed its £5,300 goal, with nearly £10,000 donated.

Emma Webber shared that the “Barnaby Webber Foundation” would focus on promoting inclusivity, kindness, and generosity, reflecting the extraordinary qualities her son possessed.

Both families intend to finalise the details of their respective foundations, ensuring that the donated funds are utilised according to the causes and values that were important to Grace and Barnaby.

The inquest into the deaths, which commenced on Friday (07), revealed that all three victims succumbed to stab wounds.

Valdo Calocane, 31, also known as Adam Mendes, is charged with their murders as well as the attempted murder of three pedestrians in a van attack in the city centre.

Calocane is set to face trial in January 2024, with a plea hearing scheduled for September 25.