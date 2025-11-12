Hema Malini and family denounce false reports about Dharmendra’s death

Highlights:

Dharmendra, 89, remains admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for treatment after experiencing breathlessness.

Several websites falsely reported Dharmendra’s death, prompting the family to issue strong denials.

Hema Malini condemned the rumors, calling them “unforgivable” and urged the media to respect the family’s privacy.

Esha Deol confirmed that her father is "stable and recovering" and asked media outlets to stop spreading false news.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have been visiting the hospital regularly to check on their father’s condition.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were among several industry figures who visited Dharmendra at the hospital.

Fans across social media have shared prayers and nostalgic clips from classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Phool Aur Patthar.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, aged 89, continues to be under observation at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The actor, known for his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema, was admitted for treatment after experiencing breathlessness. However, the situation escalated late Monday night when several online platforms wrongly claimed that Dharmendra had passed away.

The spread of misinformation caused concern among fans and prompted an immediate response from the actor’s family. Both Hema Malini and Esha Deol spoke out against the reports, confirming that Dharmendra is alive, stable, and responding positively to treatment.

Hema Malini Condemns False News About Dharmendra

By Tuesday morning, Hema Malini publicly addressed the rumors through a statement on X (formerly Twitter). Expressing anger over the false reports, she wrote, “What is happening is unforgivable. How can anyone spread news like that when he’s responding to treatment? Please respect our privacy.”

The veteran actress has been visiting the hospital daily since Dharmendra’s admission and has been closely monitoring his condition. Sources close to the family stated that the actor is recovering steadily. Hema Malini’s strong reaction reflects the family’s frustration with the repeated circulation of unverified claims that have caused distress among fans and well-wishers.

Esha Deol Confirms Dharmendra’s Recovery and Appeals for Privacy

Their daughter, Esha Deol, also took to social media to clarify her father’s health status. “The media seems to be in overdrive,” she posted on Instagram. “My father is stable and recovering. Please stop spreading false news.”

Esha Deol thanked fans for their prayers and concern, adding that the family only seeks privacy while doctors continue their treatment plan. Her statement reinforced that Dharmendra is being given the best possible care and remains under constant medical supervision.

Family and Industry Members Visit Dharmendra at Hospital

Since Dharmendra’s hospitalization, several family members and colleagues have visited him at Breach Candy Hospital. Bobby Deol was seen leaving the premises without commenting to the media, while Sunny Deol has been making regular visits to check on his father.

Notably, actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were also spotted arriving at the hospital to meet the Deol family and inquire about Dharmendra’s condition. The actor’s grandsons, Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, were among the first to visit on Monday morning. Their presence highlights the deep respect and affection the film industry holds for Dharmendra, often referred to as the “He-Man of Bollywood.”

Fans Continue to Pray for Dharmendra’s Recovery

Across social media, fans have been expressing concern and support for Dharmendra. Many shared clips from his iconic films, including Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Phool Aur Patthar, and Satyakam, remembering his long and influential career in Hindi cinema. With more than six decades in the film industry, Dharmendra remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved and enduring figures.

Fans have also called for responsible journalism, urging media outlets to verify news before publication. The incident has reignited discussions on the ethical responsibilities of digital platforms, particularly when dealing with sensitive matters such as health and mortality.

Doctors Confirm Dharmendra’s Condition Is Stable

As of Tuesday evening, doctors at Breach Candy Hospital have confirmed that Dharmendra is stable and responding well to treatment. Medical staff continue to monitor his vital signs closely, ensuring that his recovery remains on track.

The family has reiterated its request for privacy and asked the media to refrain from sharing unverified updates. They also extended gratitude to fans and the public for their ongoing support and good wishes.

Dharmendra’s Legacy and Continued Strength

Dharmendra’s career has spanned over sixty years, during which he has starred in numerous landmark films and built a reputation as one of Hindi cinema’s most versatile actors. Despite his age, he has remained active in public life, occasionally appearing in films and television shows.

His continued strength and spirit have earned admiration from audiences and colleagues alike. The recent health scare, while serious, has shown the immense love and respect that the public still holds for him.