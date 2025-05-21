Fake robbery in Connecticut: Indian-origin duo tries to exploit U-visa to avoid deportation

In a shocking case of immigration fraud, authorities in Fairfield County, Connecticut, have uncovered a staged robbery aimed at helping an undocumented Indian immigrant remain in the United States.

The incident has now escalated to the federal level, with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stepping in to investigate.

The case revolves around a convenience store robbery reported on March 9 at the Monticello EZ Mart located at 3888 State Highway. The initial report claimed that a masked assailant, allegedly armed, had stolen $379 from the store.

However, a detailed probe by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has revealed that the entire incident was fabricated by the store owner, Birenkumar Patel, in collusion with his clerk, Laxitkumar Patel.

The motive behind this fake crime? To take advantage of the U-Visa program, a U.S. immigration policy designed to protect victims of serious crimes who have suffered significant physical or mental abuse and are willing to aid law enforcement in prosecuting the offenders.

According to local TV station WACH FOX 57, the police became suspicious during their initial questioning. Just five days after the incident, Birenkumar confessed that the robbery was a set-up.

His clerk, Laxitkumar Patel, was the one who called the police and falsely reported the crime. The goal was to present Laxitkumar as a crime victim, thus making him eligible for the U-Visa and avoiding deportation.

Laxitkumar Patel had illegally entered the U.S. in September 2024 and was already facing an immigration hearing scheduled for March 2025. His attempt to game the legal system has now landed him in deeper trouble.

He is being held under a federal immigration hold and has been charged with filing a false police report and criminal conspiracy. His employer, Birenkumar, is also facing charges of criminal conspiracy.

The U-Visa program, introduced in 2000, was intended to encourage undocumented immigrants to report crimes without fear of deportation. However, this case highlights how some individuals are manipulating the system, thereby straining law enforcement and undermining genuine victims who rely on such protections.

Sheriff Will Montgomery of Fairfield County condemned the act, saying, “This kind of false reporting diverts vital law enforcement resources away from real emergencies and genuine victims who need our help.”

As the investigation now moves into the hands of the Department of Homeland Security, legal experts suggest that both men could face severe consequences, including deportation, fines, and potential jail time. The case has also ignited renewed discussions on the vulnerabilities of immigration relief programs and the need for stricter checks to prevent misuse.

The incident serves as a stark reminder that while U.S. immigration laws provide avenues for protection and justice, any attempt to exploit these pathways through deceit can result in harsh penalties and long-term legal setbacks