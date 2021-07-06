Mahesh Narayanan’s Malik starring Fahadh Faasil and Nimisha Sajayan is all set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 15th July. The trailer of the movie was released on Tuesday.

According to PTI, Faasil in a statement said, “The storyline of Malik is truly very special to me and we have put our heart and soul into making this film. I’m sure our viewers will also feel that after watching the amazing trailer. I hope that viewers across the world share their love and appreciation for this film too.”

This will be Faasil’s third film to get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Earlier, his movies Joji and C U Soon were also released on the digital platform. C U Soon was directed Mahesh Narayanan.

Talking about teaming up with Narayanan again, he said, “Collaborating with a brilliant director such as Mahesh Sir is always a pleasure. After the phenomenal success of CU Soon and Joji, which were also released on Amazon Prime Video, I am thrilled to be presented in another exciting release – Malik.”

Nimisha Sajayan said, “We’ve all been excited about this film and now with it finally premiering on a global streaming service like Amazon Prime Video, I couldn’t be happier. The film has a very unconventional and unique narrative that spans different time periods which was quite challenging for me to perform. I can’t wait to see how fans react to this masterpiece that Mahesh Sir has beautifully helmed.”

Malik was earlier slated to release in theatres, but the makers later decided to release it on Amazon Prime Video.