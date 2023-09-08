Exploring the depths of the mind: Swami Swaroopananda to lead talk series in London

Swami Swaroopananda, the esteemed global head of Chinmaya Mission, will lead a series of talks titled “Beyond Moods” from September 9-14 in London at the Sattavis Patidar Centre, Wembley.

These enlightening sessions will delve deep into Chapter 14 of the Bhagavad Gita, a revered scripture that explores the essence of existence and the pathways to spiritual evolution.

In an exclusive interview with Eastern Eye, Swami Swaroopananda shared his insights into “Beyond Moods” and the rationale behind selecting Chapter 14 as the focal point of these talks.

Unveiling the Essence of Chapter 14

Chapter 14 of the Bhagavad Gita is a meticulously structured and profound exposition of thought. While preceding chapters emphasise universal love and the omnipresence of God, this chapter navigates the barriers that hinder our connection with one another, our divine essence, and the universal consciousness, often referred to as God.

The chief culprit in creating these barriers is our own mind—an entity that can either be our staunchest ally or our fiercest adversary.

In the backdrop of recent global events, particularly the pandemic, mental health and well-being have taken centre stage. Swami Swaroopananda underlines how this chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, along with the subsequent chapters, offers invaluable insights into understanding the three fundamental Gunas or moods of our mind.

It elucidates which mental disposition leads not only to well-being but also to transformation, progress, development, and harmony.

Mastering the Mind

Swami Swaroopananda’s teachings will be conducted in English, ensuring accessibility to individuals from diverse backgrounds.

The core message emphasises understanding the mind, a task that may seem daunting but is remarkably attainable.

Vedanta, as presented in the Bhagavad Gita, provides a methodology that allows us to discern the shifts in our moods, comprehend why they change, and actively cultivate a Sattvic mood—an elevated state characterised by knowledge, spontaneous meditation, and boundless love.

Swami Swaroopananda’s guidance extends to practical methods for nurturing a mind that naturally embodies knowledge, happiness, productivity, and the spirit of sharing.

Understanding the nuances of one’s mind and recognising the impact of different mental states is pivotal. This knowledge empowers individuals to transcend the blame game and take control of their experiences, be it positive or negative, joyful or sorrowful, successful or challenging.

A journey towards Inner Harmony

The 14th Chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, as expounded by Swami Swaroopananda, offers a roadmap for understanding, navigating, and developing the various moods of the mind.

When infused with the right knowledge and attitude, these moods can be harnessed for personal development, prosperity, and success in their most authentic form.

Such an evolution not only transforms individuals into positive contributors to society but also fosters inner peace, harmonious relationships, and a sense of liberation within families.

Swami Swaroopananda’s “Beyond Moods” promises to be an enlightening journey into the depths of the mind, offering practical wisdom that transcends cultural boundaries.

By recognising and harnessing the power of their own minds, participants can embark on a path toward holistic well-being and contribute positively to the world around them.