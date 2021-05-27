On 25th May 2021, Tusshar Kapoor completed 20 years in the industry. We recently interacted with Tusshar and spoke to him about his journey in Bollywood, advice he got from his father Jeetendra, criticism and more.

While talking about his journey of 20 years, Tusshar told us, “I can write a book on it, 20 years is not a small amount of time. But, to sum it up in a few words, I would say exciting, surprising, tough, hectic and transforming.”

When asked if Jeetandra had given him any advice before he entered the industry, the actor stated, “Not any specific advice, but he would always say that do what you feel is right, do what your heart tells you, don’t think too much, and professionalism always pays.”

In these 20 years, Tusshar has been a part of many films. Some did well at the box office and some failed to make a mark. When we asked him if he regrets doing any film, Tusshar said, “There have been one or two films where at the last minute I realised that I should not be doing this film, and it’s not good for the producer also to not make this film. There’s nothing cohesively working towards making a good film. So, I used to get very pressurised because I didn’t know how to get out of that film, and then I used to just do the film as it looks very bad. People get anxious and disappointed because they don’t see what you are seeing. So, it’s better to not damage your relationship and reputation. So, just do what you are committed to do. But, today, I feel there are no regrets. The film is good or bad, you learn from it.”

While talking about facing criticism and people saying that he only does films produced by his sister Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar told us, “Initially, I used to think why are they lying so much because I started with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai which was a film I earned on my own. I was working as an assistant director and I was offered the film by Vashu ji (Bhagnani). It wasn’t a home production, it was someone from outside. So, why don’t people look at the fact that I have done more films outside my family’s home production? So, that statistical knowledge gets ignored. It used to irritate me sometimes, but I mostly ignored it.”