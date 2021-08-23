Shagun Pandey, who has been a part of TV shows like Tujhse Hai Raabta, Shubharambh, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, and others, will next be seen in a show titled Meet.

We recently interacted with Shagun and the actor spoke to us about the show. He stated, “I still can’t believe I have become a hero. The response to the promos has been positive. It’s a Shashi Sumit show (one of the biggest producers in the Indian television industry), brilliantly written, and it talks about why only guys take the responsibility of the house, when females are doing much better than the males.”

Further talking about his character, Shangun said, “All the characters that I have played till now they were emotionally intense, but this guy is a happy-go-lucky guy, and he gets a lot of love from his family. When you will see his family, you will get a good vibe, and you will watch the show with a smile on your face.”

“So, he is a charming guy who is always happy, he comes from a very well to do family, but like his father he wants to start from zero and then become the president of a company. In this process, he meets Meet. Their paths are totally different, and she thinks differently. So, we are trying to show the audience a story with a message in a light-hearted entertaining way,” the actor added.

Meet starts airing on Zee TV from Monday (23).