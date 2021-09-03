After making a mark in the television industry, Mohit Raina is now impressing everyone with his performance on digital platforms. The actor will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 which also stars Konkona Sensharma in the lead role.

Mohit plays the role of a doctor in the series, and recently when we interacted with him, we asked him what preparations he did for his character, to which the actor said, “We have tried our level best to look like authentic doctors but it is not possible. They do something that’s really magical. I remember when Mr. Advani approached me for the series, I called a doctor friend of mine and I told him I need to come and see how you work. He told me that you can come and spend as much time as you want. But, I told him that I want access to OT (operation theatre), so he said that’s not possible, in OT only patients, doctors and medical professionals are allowed. At that point of time, the actor in me was so excited like a child that if it was possible I would have gone and studied M.B.B.S.”

“We had workshops and we had a doctor with us who was personally present on that night (26/11) in a hospital. So, he was kind enough to share his experience with us, and he taught us a lot. We used to sit with a pen and a diary and write our notes. We were quite scared as it’s been a long we all studied, but that was fun. We had 2 times National Award winner, Konkona Sensharma sitting there and making her notes and I was like if a National Award winner has to do it, then I have to pull up my socks,” Mohit added.

When we asked him if he was nervous to share screen space with Konkona, the actor said, “Yes, I was. The first shot I gave with her I told Nikkhil (Advani) sir I need one more rehearsal. So, he was kind enough and he told me I don’t want to take away the moment from you; you do your rehearsal and whenever you are ready then we will do it. So, I enjoyed the moment when I shared the screen with her.”

“She is such a simple and a beautiful actress, and an amazing human being. I think it was a great experience working with her. I wish I get to work with her again. I don’t think I have ever wished that I get an opportunity to work with a certain actor again. But, it’s genuinely my wish that I get an opportunity to do something more with her,” he added.

Created by Nikkhil Advani under his banner Emmay Entertainment, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a medical drama set against the backdrop of terror attacks that took place in Mumbai on 26th November 2008.