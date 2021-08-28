Krystle D’Souza started her journey as an actor with the TV show Kahe Naa Kahe (2007). Later, she featured in many popular shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Brahmarakshas, Belan Wali Bahu, and others.

Belan Wali Bahu (2018) was her last show as a lead. In 2019, Krystle made her digital debut with Fittrat, and recently made her Bollywood debut with the film Chehre.

Recently, when we interacted with Krystle, we asked her if she plans to make a comeback on television, to which the actress said, “Why not! I would love to be a part of television, I am who I am today because of television and I will never let that go. It has trained me a lot; it has helped me a lot to be the actor I am. So, of course, I would love to do television.”

“I would love to play a really strong character, it should really be a strong script, and more than anything else, it can’t go on for years and years. I don’t think I have it in me to go on the same set for two years, I feel I would like to do a finite show,” she added.

When asked about her upcoming projects after Chehre, she said, “After Chehre, hopefully in another film. If not, then I am doing another digital show. The shooting for it will start in February 2022. So, a lot more acting, and a lot of being more on the sets finally after this pandemic.”