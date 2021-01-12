Ali Abbas Zafar’s web series Tandav stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Kritik Kamra, and others. The series will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 15th January 2021.

Even before the release of the first season, Ali Abbas Zafar has already developed the script of season 2. While talking to Mid-day, the filmmaker stated, “The pandemic has been a boon for me because, as writers, we don’t get to spend enough time with ourselves. During the lockdown, I sat in my Dehradun home for five months and kept writing. We have already developed the script for the second season, and hopefully, it will go on floors soon.”

Tandav is based on the backdrop of politics and talking about the subject, Ali said, “Even if the show was made 200 years ago, or years into the future, it would resonate [with the audience]. That’s how politics is — it either exploits you or empowers you, and is always relevant.”

Further talking about the casting, the filmmaker stated, “Saif was my first choice for the character of Samar Pratap Singh, who is borderline grey yet vulnerable. That said, we have developed multiple tracks in the show. Every actor we approached, understood that his/her arc is crucial to the story. The series is not riding on one superstar.”

Well, this will be Saif’s second web series. Earlier, he had featured in Netflix’s Sacred Games which had received a great response.