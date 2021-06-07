Actress Evelyn Sharma, known for her performances in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Main Tera Hero, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Saaho and others, tied the knot with Australia-based dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi.

Sharma, who got married on 15th May, took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. She posted, “Mr & Mrs Bhindi Big big thank you to everyone who made this small wedding the very best day of our lives!”

In a statement the actress has said, “We started our wedding celebrations with the legal ceremony and it was as perfect as can be. Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us.”

Her husband, Bhindi added, “We’ve been engaged for over a year and a half and it was time to make our love and commitment official to the world.” he said.

Evelyn and Tushaan will host a reception for their friends and family soon. They stated, “We hope very soon we will be able to host a big wedding reception and all of our family and friends will celebrate our love with us. For now, we are grateful for their good wishes and blessings as we pray for a better time ahead for our homeland India.”