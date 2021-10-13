European fashion brand Produkt by Jack & Jones has entered the Indian market under the fashion house of Bestseller India. The brand has roped in young Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter as the brand ambassador.

Meant for today’s confident, urban men, Produkt will be exclusively available across Reliance Retail-owned Trends stores and e-commerce website Ajio. The brand is banking on Reliance Retail’s unmatched footprint coupled with Khatter’s popularity to drive sales of its products in the Indian market.

Commenting on the launch, Vineet Gautam CEO and country head of Bestseller India in a statement said, “In a fashion-forward country like ours, it is important to stay relevant and create fashion solutions for everyone! And for us, PRODUKT does just that! It taps into a category of audience who are early adopters of fashion and are not afraid to experiment with their looks.”

He added, “Furthermore, we are excited to partner with Reliance Retail, their retail footprint via Trends and strong digital presence through Ajio provides for a great platform for us to showcase Produkt. As the face of the brand, Ishaan Khatter’s personality of being effortlessly stylish coupled with his charismatic attitude completely synergizes with the brand DNA of Produkt.”

Ishaan Khatter, the face of the brand, said, “It has been an absolute pleasure to partner with PRODUKT by Jack & Jones. The brand offers a fashion range that has a unique combination of comfortable yet edgy, laid back but so trendy, and I love it! It perfectly resonates with my style and I am looking forward to this association.”

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter next will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s upcoming horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot, also featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif on the cast. He will follow Phone Bhoot with RSVP Movies’ war-drama Pippa. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli.

