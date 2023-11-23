11.1 C
London
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryEstimates show net migration to UK slowing
Headline StoryUK News

Estimates show net migration to UK slowing

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Pakistan news

Imran Khan summoned for public trial by Pakistan court

A Pakistani court on Thursday (23), issued an order...
Headline Story

Fathima Beevi, India’s first woman Supreme Court judge, dies at 96

THE first woman judge of the Supreme Court and...
UK News

RSPCA expects ‘winter crisis’ as animal abandonments rise

The RSPCA is preparing for a ‘winter crisis,’ due...
UK News

South Asia presenting investment opportunities: diplomat

INDIA’S high commissioner to the UK has called on...
News

Maldives leader wants Indian troops out

THE president of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, formally requested...

NET migration to the UK hit a record high of 745,000 in 2022 but provisional estimates for the year ending June 2023 indicated a ‘slowing’ of the trend.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday (23) said net migration – the difference between the number of people leaving Britain and those arriving – for last year was higher than previously thought.

It revised upwards by 139,000 from the previous record figure of 606,000 for 2022, released in May, citing “unexpected patterns” in the behaviour of migrants.

The ONS added that its estimate for the year to June 2023 was lower at 672,000.

“While it is too early to say if this is the start of a new downward trend, these more recent estimates indicate a slowing of immigration coupled with increasing emigration,” it said.

Home secretary James Cleverly said the number through to June “is not showing a significant increase from last year’s figures and is largely in line with our own immigration statistics.”

In 2021, net migration was 488,000.

In the 12-month period ending June this year, the provisional estimate of long-term immigration was 1.18 million, an estimated increase of 102,000 compared with the figure a year ago.

“Provisional estimates provide an early indication that the relatively high levels of immigration are starting to fall,” the ONS said.

Non-EU immigration was estimated to be around 968,000 for the year ending June 2023, an increase of 120,000 compared to the previous year and this group accounted for 82 per cent of total immigration.

The top five non-EU nationalities for immigration flows into the UK during the period were Indian (253,000), Nigerian (141,000), Chinese (89,000), Pakistani (55,000) and Ukrainian (35,000).

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has long described regular immigration levels as “too high”.

His Conservative government has repeatedly promised that by leaving the EU and ending the free movement of people from member states, the UK could “take back control” of its borders.

On top of the record number, Sunak is struggling to cut the number of irregular arrivals crossing the Channel from northern France on small boats.

More than 28,000 have undertaken the dangerous crossing this year.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
RSPCA expects ‘winter crisis’ as animal abandonments rise
Next article
Fathima Beevi, India’s first woman Supreme Court judge, dies at 96

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Imran Khan summoned for public trial by Pakistan court

Pakistan news 0
A Pakistani court on Thursday (23), issued an order...

Fathima Beevi, India’s first woman Supreme Court judge, dies at 96

Headline Story 0
THE first woman judge of the Supreme Court and...

RSPCA expects ‘winter crisis’ as animal abandonments rise

UK News 0
The RSPCA is preparing for a ‘winter crisis,’ due...

Popular

Imran Khan summoned for public trial by Pakistan court

Pakistan news 0
A Pakistani court on Thursday (23), issued an order...

Fathima Beevi, India’s first woman Supreme Court judge, dies at 96

Headline Story 0
THE first woman judge of the Supreme Court and...

RSPCA expects ‘winter crisis’ as animal abandonments rise

UK News 0
The RSPCA is preparing for a ‘winter crisis,’ due...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc