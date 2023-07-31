14.7 C
Entertainment

R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’ to hit screens on August 18

By: Shelbin MS

Filmmaker R Balki’s Ghoomer, starring Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan, is set to hit screens on August 18.

According to the makers, the film narrates “a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson (Kher), who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach (Bachchan).” Kher, who plays the role of a paraplegic bowler in the movie, took to Twitter to share the poster of her holding a cricket ball in her left hand with Bachchan by her side.

“Life, logic ka khel nahi…magic ka khel hai. #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August!” the actor captioned the tweet on Monday.

The story is co-written by Balki, known for Cheeni Kum and Ki and Ka, with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani.

Ghoomer, which will open the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 12, also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in prominent roles.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

