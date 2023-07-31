14.7 C
London
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentMalala compares her husband to Ken as the couple watches ‘Barbie’
Entertainment

Malala compares her husband to Ken as the couple watches ‘Barbie’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Features

India Couture Week: Top Hindi movie stars turn showstoppers

Organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI),...
UK News

Arrested woman in Wimbledon school crash rebailed

The Metropolitan Police has rebailed a 46-year-old woman who...
Pakistan news

Daesh claims it was behind Pakistan blast

DAESH on Monday (31) claimed responsibility for the suicide...
UK News

Akshata Murty tops Tatler’s list for Britain’s best dressed

In Tatler magazine’s list of Britain’s best-dressed personalities, Akshata...
Entertainment

R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’ to hit screens on August 18

Filmmaker R Balki’s Ghoomer, starring Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan,...

The Greta Gerwig directorial Barbie, which hit cinemas on July 21, has turned out to be a global blockbuster.

Recently, Women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai watched the much-talked-about film with her husband Asser Malik and she took to social to post a picture with her husband from the film outing.

Nobel Peace Prize winner turned Barbie as she dressed up in a pink ensemble and posed with her husband in a life-sized Barbie box.

“This Barbie has a Nobel Prize. He’s just Ken,” she wrote a witty caption.

Malik replied to her tweet, saying “I’m Kenough” along with a laughing-out-loud emoji.

After watching Barbie, Yousafzai wrote on Instagram, “We loved the movie, it was so funny and thoughtful. I hope this caption doesn’t hurt all the Kens as much as the movie Ken.”

“This Barbie inspires all the other Barbies,” one Instagram user commented.

“Best Barbie caption I’ve read so far,” wrote another.

“This is amazing, you two are adorable,” a third user said.

Yousafzai looked elegant in a pink salwar-kameez set, while Asser wore a black blazer ensemble.

Barbie received glowing reviews from critics across the world and has triumphed over Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which released on the same date, in terms of box-office earnings.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’ to hit screens on August 18

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India Couture Week: Top Hindi movie stars turn showstoppers

Features 0
Organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI),...

Arrested woman in Wimbledon school crash rebailed

UK News 0
The Metropolitan Police has rebailed a 46-year-old woman who...

Daesh claims it was behind Pakistan blast

Pakistan news 0
DAESH on Monday (31) claimed responsibility for the suicide...

Popular

India Couture Week: Top Hindi movie stars turn showstoppers

Features 0
Organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI),...

Arrested woman in Wimbledon school crash rebailed

UK News 0
The Metropolitan Police has rebailed a 46-year-old woman who...

Daesh claims it was behind Pakistan blast

Pakistan news 0
DAESH on Monday (31) claimed responsibility for the suicide...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.