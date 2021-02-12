Ek Tha Tiger was a romantic-action thriller. There wasn’t any antagonist in the film. But, in the sequel Tiger Zinda Hai, actor Sajjad Delafrooz played the baddie and impressed one and all with his performance in the movie.

Soon, Tiger 3 is going to start rolling and fans of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are super excited about the movie. And here’s one more interesting news about the film.

According to a report in Times Of India, Emraan Hashmi will be seen as an antagonist in the film. A source told TOI, “YRF felt that Emraan fits the role as a T. He is a fine, intense actor and that quality won him the role.”

Reportedly, in March, the first schedule of Tiger 3 will kickstart in Mumbai, and Emraan will be joining the team in March itself. The second schedule of the film is expected to roll in Middle East and the third schedule will take place in Mumbai again.

Meanwhile, Emraan has some really interesting films lined-up like Mumbai Saga, Chehre, Ezra and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Reportedly, Mumbai Saga will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video, however, there’s no official announcement about it.

Talking about Tiger 3, the movie will be produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma. The movie will be announced under the grand YRF 50 plan.